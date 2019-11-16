Anime

Konosuba’s Big Movie Premiere Was A Hit with United States Fans

After leaving a huge impression on anime fans with the first two seasons, fans have been eagerly […]

After leaving a huge impression on anime fans with the first two seasons, fans have been eagerly waiting to see more from Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! But rather surprisingly, the franchise returned this year not with a third season as many fans had expected, but a full length feature film. Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson continues the story from the first two seasons of the series, and thanks to Crunchyroll, fans in the United States were recently able to see the film for themselves.

Releasing in Japan earlier this year, Konosuba – Legend of Crimson debuted in United States theaters for a special limited event as part of one of Crunchyroll’s Movie Night limited screenings on November 12th and 14th. It’s been a huge hit with fans, and you can read on to see what they’re saying about the newest entry in this fan-favorite franchise.

You can check out ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson is a victory lap for the franchise that’s also teasing a future burning quite bright. An explosion of laughs, color, and all-around fun, this is a must see movie for fans of the original series and those just looking for a hilarious new fantasy adventure.”

