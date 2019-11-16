Konosuba’s Big Movie Premiere Was A Hit with United States Fans

After leaving a huge impression on anime fans with the first two seasons, fans have been eagerly waiting to see more from Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! But rather surprisingly, the franchise returned this year not with a third season as many fans had expected, but a full length feature film. Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Legend of Crimson continues the story from the first two seasons of the series, and thanks to Crunchyroll, fans in the United States were recently able to see the film for themselves.

Releasing in Japan earlier this year, Konosuba – Legend of Crimson debuted in United States theaters for a special limited event as part of one of Crunchyroll’s Movie Night limited screenings on November 12th and 14th. It’s been a huge hit with fans, and you can read on to see what they’re saying about the newest entry in this fan-favorite franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and here’s an excerpt to get you started, “Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – Legend of Crimson is a victory lap for the franchise that’s also teasing a future burning quite bright. An explosion of laughs, color, and all-around fun, this is a must see movie for fans of the original series and those just looking for a hilarious new fantasy adventure.”

No Context

10/10

Man! What a ride of happiness seeing #KonosubaMovie on the big screen is a good experience indeed. 10/10 would watch again pic.twitter.com/Y0AtfMl0gR — PeterSVR (@PedrozoHd) November 13, 2019

“I Was Not Prepared”

I was NOT prepared for how hard the #KonosubaMovie was gonna make me laugh within the first 20 minutes. OMG!#Konosuba pic.twitter.com/McmywNadld — Ochan30🏳️‍🌈 (@Ochan30) November 13, 2019

“It Was a Fun Ride”

Just got home from watching #KonosubaMovie and it was a fun ride. Loved Megumin family and her Clan and Yunyun finally got some love. Overall it was great and would definitely watch again. 9.5/10 THANK You, @fathomevents and @Crunchyroll for the theatrical release. pic.twitter.com/OqYjbSNRp1 — Dr.CareForYourLoli (@LoliTamerTV) November 13, 2019

“Damn Fantastic Ride”

#KonosubaMovie was a damn fantastic ride and i teared up a little at the ending. Please support Konosuba and those 5 lovable idiots. — Kaokao (@kaotic_legion) November 13, 2019

“A Must Watch if You Can!”

Konosuba. There’s plenty things you could do with a movie, and this one makes you laugh. I loved it!!!! I won’t get into spoiled but I adored Sylvia! And Kazuma has never had a better spotlight!!! A must watch if you can!#KonosubaMovie pic.twitter.com/z2QPgoIt8C — RemWizSenpai@SylviaPrettyGoodY’all (@DylanTendo) November 13, 2019

But Seriously

The #KonosubaMovie was so good. I loved every minute of it! 9001/10 need to watch again. Also while we’re here talking about konosuba. How about a season 3? Please? — Nicolas Celestino (@mexthemexican) November 13, 2019

“Thank You Crunchyroll!”