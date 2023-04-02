Kuroko's Basketball Creator Is Working On a New Manga

One of the greatest sports mangaka is gearing up for a comeback. If you did not hear, the creator behind Kuroko's Basketball has put forth notice of his return to Shonen Jump. After all, Tadatoshi Fujimaki has a new manga in the works, and the project will debut in a matter of weeks.

According to a new report by Shueisha, the creator of Kuroko's Basketball has a new manga titled Kiruao underway. The manga is set to drop on April 17th in Weekly Shonen Jump. This marks the creator's latest series since Robot x LaserBeam was released in March 2017. The sports series ran for a year before wrapping, so we shall see what Tadatoshi has in store for us now.

If you are unfamiliar with Kuroko's Basketball, you should know the sports manga made its debut in December 2008, and it ran for six years before taking its bow. The manga was a hit under Shonen Jump and gained even more popularity when Production I.G. adapted Kuroko's Basketball into an anime. The show even helped launched a manga sequel from 2014 to 2016 under Tadatoshi, and Kuroko's Basketball continues to be a favorite with fans to this day.

If you want to check out the manga, Viz Media published Kuroko's Basketball in English, and its various anime titles are streaming on Crunchyroll. You can read more about Kuroko's Basketball below thanks to its official synopsis. And of course, Tadatoshi will launch his new manga Kiruao later this month!

"Tetsuya Kuroko doesn't stand out much. In fact, he's so plain that people hardly ever notice when he's around. Though he's just as unremarkable on the basketball court, that's where his plainness gives him an unexpected edge-one that lets him execute awesome moves without others noticing!

When incoming first-year student Taiga Kagami joins the Seirin High basketball team, he meets Tetsuya Kuroko, a mysterious boy who's plain beyond words. But Kagami's in for the shock of his life when he learns that the practically invisible Kuroko was once a member of "the Miracle Generation"- the undefeated legendary team-and he wants Kagami's help taking down each of his old teammates!"

