Kuromi Announces Special L.A. Appearance

Sanrio is a Japanese entertainment company that has created hundreds of adorable characters since it first opened its doors in 1960. While the albino kitten known as Hello Kitty might be the most popular of the many colorful creatures that Sanrio has spawned, there are plenty more characters that have garnered some major attention. With Anime Expo 2023 arriving in Los Angeles, California later this week, it seems that one Sanrio's most popular characters will be wandering the convention floor for con-goers to find.

Kuromi, for those who might not be familiar with the ominous white rabbit, first made her presence known in the anime series, Onegai My Melody in 2005. While she might seem cute, Kuromi is actually the leader of a biker gang that is appropriately named "Kurmoi's 5". Most recently, Sanrio gave the hard-edged mascot her own series in Kurmoi's Pretty Journey, which recently brought an English Dub to Sanrio's Official Youtube Channel. The official description of the series reads as such, "A photo was sent to Kuromi. It was a photo of her sister Romina, who had gone missing. Kuromi is desperate to see her sister again! Will she be able to find Romina?"

Kuromi's Anime Expo Appearance

While Kuromi will be appearing at Anime Expo on July 1st, she won't be in a confirmed location. In promoting the Sanrio mascot's upcoming appearance this week in Los Angeles, the convention has started a hashtag, "WhereIsKuromi", encouraging fans to find the mascot on the convention floor. It has yet to be seen whether the Expo will have news when it comes to the Sanrio favorite.

#WhereisKUROMI ?

Aside from the likes of Hello Kitty and Kuromi, Sanrio made waves recently with the conclusion of the fan-favorite series on Netflix, Aggretsuko. Though the series came to an end following its fifth season, Retsuko's story proved how versatile Sanrio can be by telling a story focusing on an office worker attempting to get her life figured out. With Hello Kitty being one of the most popular characters in the world, it will be interesting to see whether any other Sanrio character can ever overtake the mascot.

