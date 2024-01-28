Kyoto Animation President Addresses Arsonist's Death Sentence Amid Appeal

Kyoto Animation is still reeling from the 2019 arson that took the lives of 36 people. For more than a year now, officials in Japan have gathered as the trial of suspect Shinji Aoba carried on. Last week, the case closed once a judge handed down the death sentence to Aoba. Now, the president of Kyoto Animation is speaking out about the verdict amid an appeal against Aoba's death sentence.

The word from Kyoto Animation comes straight from the studio's president himself. Hideaki Hatta shared a personal statement not long ago, and it is there the executive stresses the verdict can never undo the pain caused to all those impacted by the 2019 arson.

"In accordance with the rules of law, we have received the appropriate response and judgement. To the judges who carried this heavy responsibility for such a long period of time, and to the investigators, police, court clerks, and all others who were engaged in conducting a fair investigation and trial, I wish to express my deep respect," Hatta wrote.

"Even after the judgement, the sadness I feel has not changed in the slightest. I feel nothing but pain in my heart when I think of the members of Kyoto Animation who lost their lives, those who were injured, and of the sadness of their loved ones. I pray that remembering the animated works that they put their hearts and souls into, and the surviving members' efforts every day to continue making such works, will connect their spirits to us, including those who have joined Kyoto Animation since the incident took place."

This poignant message proves the scars inflicted upon Kyoto Animation years ago have not healed and never will. Netizens hope the case's sentence helps ease those impacted, but Aoba has already filed for an appeal. The man's defense lawyer is asking to appeal the death sentence over concerns about Aoba's mental state. The arsonist plead guilty to his charges, but much of his criminal trial was held to establish if Aoba was mentally sound. Not long ago, experts told the court the suspect was competent, but Aoba's legal team is asking for a second review in light of his death sentence.

For those not familiar with the 2019 tragedy, Kyoto Animation was subjected to an arson in July 2019. Aoba admitted to setting the fire which killed 36 people and injured dozens more.

