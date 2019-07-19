Kyoto Animation President Releases Statement, Details on Arson

The anime world was struck with a major tragedy recently as Kyoto Animation’s offices were caught in a deadly fire on July 18th. Reports and updates are still coming out as of this writing, and anime fans and industry alike are sharing their support for the studio following the tragedy. Kyoto Animation president and CEO Hideaki Hatta recently released a new statement giving an update on how much the studio has been affected by the fire.

In an interview with the Japanese mass media, Hatta confirmed that all of the past animation materials and computers in Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio building were destroyed in the fire, “The [monetary] amount of the damage? Extreme. I don’t know the full details.”

Hatta also stated, “”I am deeply heartbroken. I can’t bear it. I never even in my dreams would have thought such a large disaster would happen…This is a serious blow to our company and our industry. Every one of them was an excellent and wonderful colleague.”

Other Kyoto Animation studios have not been affected, but the fire was soon reported as an arson. The fire resulted in over 30 casualties, and over 30 injured as of this writing. But details are still coming in as of this writing. The suspect responsible for the arson has reportedly been identified, and their motives have reportedly been revealed as well.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo,” Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future.

Originally founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, a couple who were looking to create a production studio in the early 80s, it proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio’s apparent strengths according to experts was its “sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of every day life.” ComicBook.com will continue to share updates as the story develops, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

