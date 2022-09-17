Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal Reveals New Trailer, Cast Additions

Legend of Mana will be getting a whole new anime makeover along with the rest of the new wave of anime shows hitting our screens this Fall, and Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal has shown fans a little more of what to expect with a new trailer and some new additions to the cast! As the original video game franchise celebrates its 30th Anniversary with Square Enix, the Mana series has been coming back with some fun new projects including this new anime adaptation adapting the story from the fourth and likely most popular game in the series, Legend of Mana.

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal will be coming our way on October 7th, and with the new series so close to its premiere, the anime series has dropped a full new trailer showing off our best look at the adaptation yet. Not only that, new additions to the cast have been revealed and include Minako Kotobuki as Sandra, Ayane Sakura as Emerald, Reina Ueda as Florina, and Manami Numakara as Diana. You can check out the newest trailer for Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal below:

The new additions to the cast join the previous additions of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shiloh, Yuichiro Umehara as Elazul, Kaori Nazuka as Pearl, Saori Hayami as Serafina, Yuko Sanpei as Bud, Shino Shimoji as Corona, Sachi Kokuryu as Duelle, Yurika Kubo as Li'l Cactus, Shinpachi Tsuji as Inspector Void, Chitose Morinaga as Sproutlings, Wataru Takagi as Niccolo, Minami Takahashi as Rachel, Makoto Yasumura as Mark, Hiroshi Yanaka as Nouvelle, and Misaki Kuno as Miss Yuka.

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal will be releasing on October 7th overseas, but has yet to reveal any international streaming plans as of this writing. Masato Jinbo will be directing and overseeing series composition at Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab. Taro Ikegami will be designing the characters based on the original designs from HACCAN, Toko Shimomura will be composing the music for the new adaptation, and Saori Hayami will be performing the opening theme titled, "Tear of Will."

