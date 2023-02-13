LEGO Is Creating a BTS Set

Get ready, ARMY. It looks like LEGO is coming for your K-pop collection. After all, the brand just teased plans to bring BTS into the LEGO Universe, and fans are rightfully geeked about the sudden tease.

As you can see below, LEGO set up the announcement with a special silhouette teaser. The image shows off seven mini-figs in shadow over a purple background. Tagging BTS and HYBE Merch on Twitter, LEGO went on to include some lyrics from the band, and fans are desperate to learn more.

Of course, LEGO is keeping details about the product under lock and key for the moment. This kit will mark the first LEGO has done for any K-pop group, and fans are desperate to find out what it will entail. In the past, LEGO has done mini-fig collector's sets, so the company might be doing blind bags based on the South Korean idols. But if we are lucky, a full-blown set inspired by BTS may make its debut.

This is not the first time LEGO has undertaken music-themed sets. The company has done a Rock Band accessory set in the past, and there is also a Jazz Quartet Ideas set available for purchase right now. Recently, LEGO also embraced the idea of music videos with its VIDIYO set that paired with an app to bring LEGO videos to life. So of course, collectors are curious whether this BTS kit will come with any tech pairings.

Currently, LEGO has not shared a reveal date for this much-anticipated set. You can keep up with BTS on Twitter for up-to-date info on all things merchandise and more.

What do you think about this upcoming LEGO kit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.