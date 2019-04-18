Here’s an Exclusive Sneak Peek Behind-the-Scenes of VRV’s ‘Live from WZRD’

VRV has been making a big statement with its original programming, and one of the favorite new series is a talk show featuring hilarious explorations into magic and wizardry, and even more hilarious guests. With the release of Live from WZRD‘s latest episode, we are here to give you an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip featuring the latest special guest.

Premiering Thursday, April 18, Live from WZRD Episode 5 is titled “The Portal” and features The New Negroes‘ Baron Vaughn as a special guest. The clip above showcases Vaughn answering a few questions he might not have been able to answer of the show itself, and definitely emphasizes his charm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 5 of the series is described as such, “Mike and Dani are heartbroken after they lose the studio’s beloved floating camera to a magic portal. Comedian Baron Vaughn is guest.” The VRV original already features a slew of special guests, and will only feature more as it continues. You can check out the confirmed list of Live from WZRD guest stars below:

Yedoye Travis (stand-up comedian), Brandon Rogers (influencer), Baron Vaughn (stand-up comedian), Freddie Wong (influencer), ProZD (influencer), Rhea Butcher (stand-up comedian), Paul F. Tompkins (Bob’s Burgers), Mamrie Hart (influencer), Grace Helbig (influencer), Chris Gethard (The Chris Gethard Show), Travis Willingham (Critical Role). Want to know more about the series? You can read up on the official synopsis for Live from WZRD below:

“LIVE FROM WZRD is a talk show hosted by Open Mike Eagle and Dani Fernandez. Shot in the student-run TV studio at East Gatewood Wizarding Community College (a 2-year accredited wizarding school in La Crescenta, CA), LIVE FROM WZRD keeps students and faculty up-to-date while educating the real world on the day-to-day lives of actual wizards, breaking the old Hollywood myths about wizardry and getting real. The show features on-set segments with celebrity guests and characters from around the school, as well as behind-the-scenes drama, with Mike and Dani finding themselves entangled in dangerous situations in the magical realm of East Gatewood.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!