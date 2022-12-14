Lookism Creator Celebrates Anime Premiere with Rare Interview

Netflix has been moving farther and faster in the anime game, with this year seeing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Vampire In The Garden being major exclusives for the streaming service. With anime in general continuing to draw its works from manga and light novels, WebTOON is also helping creating some major television projects. Such is the case with Netflix's latest series, Lookism, which has become a runaway hit for the platform, and the streaming service has shared a new interview with the elusive creator, T. Jun.

Lookism doesn't revolve around battles that threaten to destroy the world or see its protagonist teleported to a magical realm, but rather, sees its protagonist finding himself in a rather unique situation. A high schooler named Park Hyung Seok finds himself routinely being bullied thanks in part to his obesity, but one day discovers that when he goes to sleep, he is given a brand new body that changes the game and puts him into a new level of popularity while still retaining his original mind.

Lookism Interview

Netflix's Official Anime Twitter Account shared this new interview with the creator of Lookism, as the WEBToon original has become a major new anime series for the streaming service:

T.Jun, the creator of Lookism, sits down for an exclusive interview about his popular webtoon and the Netflix adaptation pic.twitter.com/ovzJzlpc6Y — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 10, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Netflix's Lookism, here's how the platform describes both the anime adaptation and the franchise overall:

"Currently serialized on LINE Manga and Naver WEBTOON, 'Lookism' follows the protagonist as he works hard to live life against the backdrop of various social issues. It began serialization in 2014 and has 8.7 billion views globally. Just like the original webtoon, the story of the animated series Lookism' also deals with the subtle lookism and materialism present in the lives of people living in modern society.

Unique character designers have breathed life into the main characters of the original manga, giving them vivid voices, dynamic direction and gorgeous effects. Through fascinating episodes with a slightly different feel compared to the original manga, this series will deliver excitement and new discoveries. Enjoy the story of Park Hyeong-seok as he overcomes diverse encounters and conflicts and grows to fulfill his dreams."

A second season of Lookism has yet to be confirmed for a second season, but as the internet comic continues to this day, there are plenty more tales that are waiting to be adapted following the first season's success.