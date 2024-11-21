Lord of the Rings Is About to Get the Best Popcorn Bucket Yet

As the battle for the best popcorn bucket rages on, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim has entered the arena with a smashing contender. Audiences have been treated to everything from innuendo-laden buckets like Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine‘s, to a technology-infused Colosseum bucket for Gladiator II, and even a literal Bat-signal for Batman’s return to theaters. As cool as this year’s buckets have been, War of the Rohirrim has them all beat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new popcorn bucket was revealed on social media, and is easily the largest bucket this year. Those watching the film in AMC theaters can pick up their very own replica of a war hammer used in the movie. Measuring a whopping 27 inches in length, the hammer’s head opens up into a large sized popcorn bucket. The popcorn hammer (bucket feels like an understatement) costs $32.99 plus tax.

The first ‘LORD OF THE RINGS: WAR OF THE ROHIRRIM’ popcorn bucket is a 27-inch War Hammer replica. pic.twitter.com/kdGpXmiCg4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 20, 2024

If wielding a hammer for War of the Rohirrim‘s 134-minute run time sounds like thirsty work, AMC have also got you covered with a specially designed drinking cup. The drinks holder is shaped like a wooden stein with the film’s logo adorned on the side. The cup costs $21.99 plus tax. Fans can also purchase the hammer and stein as a combo for $49.99. As is the case with all novelty popcorn buckets: supplies are limited.

Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is the first animated adventure set in Peter Jackson’s cinematic universe. Set 183 years before The Fellowship of the Ring, the anime movie tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan. Set upon by Wulf, who seeks revenge for his deceased father, Helm Hammerhand makes a last stand in the stronghold of the Hornbug — which is later known as Helm’s Deep. Meanwhile, his daughter Hera must lead her own group of fighters against a stronger foe that threatens everything.

Directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Eden of the East & Blade Runner: Black Lotus), The War of the Rohirrim features an all-star voice cast. Brian Cox leads as Helm Hammerhand, with Gaia Wise voicing his daughter Hera. The film also stars Luke Pasqualino, Miranda Otto, Lorraine Ashbourne, Shaun Dooley, and Alex Jordan. The late, great Christopher Lee will also appear as Saruman the White in The War of the Rohirrim through archival footage and recordings from The Hobbit trilogy.

War of the Rohirrim‘s popcorn bucket has taken the Internet by storm. As with all of this year’s novelty buckets, some fans love that studios are constantly one-upping each other with their designs. “NEED IT,” wrote one user, while another said, “well damn! I love it!” However, the bucket isn’t a hit with everyone. It turns out, giving moviegoers a 2-foot long replica war hammer might not be the best idea. “Can’t wait to assault other movie goers with my 27-inch War Hammer replica popcorn bucket,” wrote one fan. Another user is anxiously waiting for the fallout from these buckets, writing, “Can’t wait for the fight videos from the theater.”

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim releases in theaters on December 13th.