Lupin The 3rd: The First Announces English Cast

With the coronavirus pandemic causing a number of anime properties being delayed, perhaps none have been hit harder than the anime films that were set to be released into theaters, but a glimmer of hope rises for the computer generated film of Lupin The 3rd The First as TMS and GKids have released the English Cast announcement for the film. With no release date for North America set in stone as of yet, we'll be sure to keep you posted on when fans can expect to jump into the latest adventure for anime's most famous thief!

Fans were astonished by the graphics seen from this Lupin movie that has already arrived in Japan, with many comparing the animation to the likes of Pixar. There are a number of anime series that make the transition to computer generated graphics from traditional two dimensional animation, but we'd be hard presssed to think of an example of what we've seen so far from this anime film that is looking to be released in North America thanks to TMS Entertainment and GKids!

The official English Voice Cast has the following actors bringing the characters of Lupin The 3rd The First:

Lupin III – Tony Oliver

Daisuke Jigen – Richard Epcar

Goemon Ishikawa – Lex Lang

Fujiko Mine – Michelle Ruff

Koichi Zenigata – Doug Erholtz

Laetitia – Laurie C. Hymes

Lambert – J. David Brimmer

Gerard – Paul Guyet

The official description for Lupin The 3rd The First from the TMS Entertainment Website reads as such:

"The iconic “gentleman thief” Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new."

