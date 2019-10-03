New Gucci Collection Draws Comparisons to Lupin the Third

Lupin The Third has always been a classy gentleman. Attempting to perform some truly historic and giant scams and heists, Lupin usually is wearing a three piece suit in the middle of any adventure that both he and his cohorts are attempting to undertake. With a new movie coming out later this year that revisits the long running anime franchise, Lupin fans are attempting to discover any new easter eggs or coincidences in the real world. Now, one has been found, as one fan noticed that a certain high end fashion provider has gone ahead and created clothing that is very reminiscent of the Gentleman Thief.

Twitter User Chibuyum shared this amazing photo that takes a snapshot of the recent Gucci Spring fashion line, comparing one particular outfit to the usual standard fare that Lupin normally wears as he pulls off heist after heist:

Gucci Spring 2020 really came with the variant Lupin the Third fit pic.twitter.com/bbNU80Wwml — Chibu Okere (@Chibuyum) September 26, 2019

Originally created in the 1960s thanks to the writer/artist Monkey Punch, the creation has managed to outlive the creator as the brilliant minded originator passed away earlier this year. It’s clear that Monkey Punch truly gave the world a gift with his creation, as Lupin The Third has managed to transcend generations and give new anime fans classic stories that stick to the award winning “Lupin formula”.

What do you think of this hilarious “crossover” that was spotted between Lupin The Third and Gucci? What other anime would you like to see be brought into the fashion world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Gentleman Thief!

Later this year, the Lupin The Third franchise will be releasing a brand new feature length movie into theaters dubbed Lupin The Third The First, which decides to portray the gentleman thief with gorgeous computer graphics. The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”