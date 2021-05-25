Lupin The 3rd Part Six Unveils New Trailer

TMS Entertainment, the animation studio responsible for the likes of Dr. Stone and Fruits Basket, recently announced that they were working on the next chapter of the Gentleman Thief, Arsene Lupin, in Lupin The Third Part Six, with a brand new trailer giving us a quick look at the adventures that await. With the series set to premiere in October of this year, fans are waiting to see what challenges await Lupin and his friends as the first poster for the upcoming season gives us a Gentleman Thief that seems to be harboring a "Two-Face".

Lupin has been one of the longest-running anime protagonists, first appearing under the pen of mangaka Monkey Punch in the 1960s and continuing to receive new animated series and feature-length films over the decades. Last year, Lupin and his crew were brought into a brand new world of computer-generated animation with Lupin The Third The First, introducing a brand new challenge for the pack of thieves that tied into the history of Lupin's lineage.

TMS Entertainment shared the news via its Official Twitter Account, prepping fans for the sixth part of the series that has become a staple within the world of anime:

LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6 | October 2021 | Check out the teaser visual and trailer: https://t.co/7uCwV3AugH pic.twitter.com/b0Xa8eg40S — TMS Entertainment USA Inc. (@tmsanime) May 25, 2021

The Official Description for Lupin The Third Part Six was revealed by TMS Entertainment, with a brief look into the upcoming adventure:

"2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the animated series, and thus Lupin is at it again! The new LUPIN THE 3rd PART6 series is set to unfold with the theme of “mystery” with Lupin and the gang thrown into the modern age. What could be their next target?"

While fans were taken aback by the new artwork revealed by TMS, many others were thrilled at the fact that Lupin was seemingly ditching his red jacket and returning to the green one that he had started out with in the earlier parts of the series.

