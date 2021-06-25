Made in Abyss Live-Action Film in the Works With Sony

✖

A new live-action version of Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss is reportedly now in the works for Sony! Made in Abyss was one of the biggest anime breakouts when it first released back in 2017, but in the years since has become even bigger than it was during its initial airing. Not only has the franchise branched out with two compilation feature films and a sequel, but a brand new video game adaptation and second full season of the TV anime series slated for next year. Now it's going to branch out into a whole new medium once more with a western live-action production.

Deadline has reported that a live-action feature is currently in the early works with Sony's Columbia Pictures. Writer and director Kevin McMullin (whose first film, Low Tide, released back in 2019) is currently attached to adapt with Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment and Heroes star Masi Oka (who is producing a number of live-action manga adaptations such as a live-action The Promised Neverland series for Amazon) attached to produce.

(Photo: Sentai Filmworks)

Further details are scarce about the new live-action Made in Abyss production as of this writing, but as mentioned before it's just one of the many new projects Made in Abyss currently has in the works. The most notable for anime fans is the upcoming second full season of the TV series, officially titled Made in Abyss: The Sun Blazes Upon the Golden City, currently schedule for a release some time in 2022. Unfortunately details are scarce for the production staff for this new season as well.

This new season will be following the events of the official sequel film, Dawn of the Deep Soul. The film had a special digital screening release in the United States last year, but for fans who missed out there will be a whole new way to check it out as Sentai Filmworks has confirmed they will be streaming Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul through their HIDIVE streaming service beginning June 28th in both Japanese and English dubbed releases.

via Deadline