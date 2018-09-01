New ‘Madoka Magica’ Anime Debuts Teaser Trailer, First Poster

“Magia Record: Mahou Shoujo Madoka Magica Gaiden” TV anime announcement PV. Coming 2019 //t.co/alFdnhZbjX//t.co/C5xaFHJM3M pic.twitter.com/sDq4Px91il — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) September 1, 2018

Puella Magi Madoka Magica fans have been waiting to see more from the series for quite a while, and now, thanks to new material from the popular mobile game in Japan, the series is coming back with a brand new anime.

During an event celebrating the first anniversary of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden mobile game, it was announced that the game was getting a new anime adaptation for a scheduled release in 2019.

Accompanied by an announcement teaser trailer and first poster, the series is based on the story found in the 2017 Madoka Magica Gaiden mobile game. Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki (Momo Asakura) as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle.

Meeting with Madoka (Aoi Yuki), main character of the mainline series, as she’s searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness. Along with this brand new anime series, the mobile game is also getting a brand new stage play production.

Running at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater from August 24 to September 9 in Tokyo, the play features an entirely original story stemmed from the game. The cast for the stage play all come from the Keyakizaka46 idol group and includes Akari Nibu as Madoka Kaname, Memi Kakizaki as Iroha Tamaki, Shiho Kato as Mami Tomoe, Miku Kanemura as Sayaka Miki, Kyoko Saito as Kyoko Sakura, Hina Kawata as Homura Akemi, Miho Watanabe as Felicia Mitsuki, Sarina Ushio as Sana Futaba, Suzuka Tomita as Tsuruno Yui, and Mirei Sasaki as Yachiyo Nanami.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica was originally produced as a joint effort between Studio Shaft and Aniplex. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series follows middle school students named Madoka and Sayaka who happen upon a mysterious creature named Kyubey. It tells them that they can have any wish they want granted in exchange for imbuing them with magical powers meant to fight witches. The series is especially known by fans for twisting common conceptions of the magical girl genre and generally being a dark series contrasting with its art design.