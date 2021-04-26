Madoka Magica's New Movie Has Fans Freaking Out Online
The announcement of Puella Magi Madoka Magica's new movie has fans going wild online! As part of a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the series, it was announced that Madoka Magica will be continuing with a brand new feature film eight long years after the release of the last film. Serving as the fourth film in the franchise overall, Madoka Magica: Turning the Tide of Walpurgis will be set after the events of Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion and be the first official continuation of the franchise in years.
Studio SHAFT's original anime series is held in high regard by many anime fans and is often on many "best of all time" lists. With such a monumental franchise finally continuing with a brand new entry, it's natural that fan excitement is through the roof for the release of the fourth film in the franchise. So it's sparked all kinds of responses online!
Wait a Minute Now
me when madoka magica fourth movie pic.twitter.com/N1MFBZ4eAE— robin (@wondernyanz) April 25, 2021
Great Art to Celebrate!
did someone say new madoka movie pic.twitter.com/bEZYnXThYe— Min (@Min_le0) April 25, 2021
So Many Great Announcements!
2021 has been wild for anime announcements and we're only 4 months in:
- Madoka Magica sequel movie— Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) April 25, 2021
- JOJO'S Bizzare Adventure Part 6 (Stone Ocean) anime
- Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie
- Mieruko-chan anime
- The Ancient Magus Bride ONA
- The Devil is a Part-Time S2 confirmed
What a Morning!
me this morning seeing the new madoka movie get announced pic.twitter.com/7jz0XiPo9q— ~starshot~ @ IT'S KIRBY DAY (@starshot_) April 25, 2021
Well...It Could Happen
Leaked script for the 4th madoka movie pic.twitter.com/0Cg1oPbUbc— Lan (@vacantvagabond) April 25, 2021
So Many Emotions...
I’d like to think that 8 years has been enough time to emotionally prepare me for a new Madoka movie, but then I remember... pic.twitter.com/9gsg5KDGAY— Ultima | #вʟм (@UltimaShadowX) April 26, 2021
We Didn't Forget Kyubey!
When Kyubey shows up in the new Madoka movie pic.twitter.com/78bM21rclO— Justin (@PrinceOfPufftop) April 25, 2021
More Awesome Art!
wake up bitches new madoka movie in the works #pmmm #madokamagica pic.twitter.com/BCTkz4Nu3L— coconut doggy🥥 (@toastchus) April 25, 2021
She Did Nothing Wrong!
With a new Madoka movie on the way, it's a good time to remind people of this: pic.twitter.com/3OQUnq2R5t— Ohmygodiamonfire (@Omgiamonfire) April 25, 2021
It's Been So Many Years!
NEW MADOKA MAGICA SEQUEL MOVIE ANNOUNCED— Rena (@KitschWaffles) April 25, 2021
I'VE BEEN WAITING SEVEN YEARS FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/CGssTI5uew