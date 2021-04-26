Madoka Magica's New Movie Has Fans Freaking Out Online

The announcement of Puella Magi Madoka Magica's new movie has fans going wild online! As part of a celebration for the tenth anniversary of the series, it was announced that Madoka Magica will be continuing with a brand new feature film eight long years after the release of the last film. Serving as the fourth film in the franchise overall, Madoka Magica: Turning the Tide of Walpurgis will be set after the events of Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion and be the first official continuation of the franchise in years.

Studio SHAFT's original anime series is held in high regard by many anime fans and is often on many "best of all time" lists. With such a monumental franchise finally continuing with a brand new entry, it's natural that fan excitement is through the roof for the release of the fourth film in the franchise. So it's sparked all kinds of responses online!

Read on to see what fans are saying about Madoka Magica continuing with a brand new feature film eight years after the release of its last new project, and let us know your thoughts! Are you excited to check out the new movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!