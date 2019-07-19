Magic The Gathering Anime Details Unveiled By The Russo Brothers

The Russo Brothers may be most well known for their work with the Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they have a lot more projects, and surprises, up their sleeves. Announcing that they’d act as Executive Producers, the pair let the world know that they’d have a part in the creation of the upcoming Netflix anime based on the wildly popular card game, Magic the Gathering.

Our own Megan Peters was in attendance at the Russo Brothers panel and had the following to report about the upcoming card game turned anime series:

“Joe Russo talks about Magic the Gathering. It will be an animated series to start with Netflix with potential for live-action. Joe says fans of Jace and Chandra will be excited.”

Jace and Chandra are two of the more popular characters to be found in the Magic The Gathering series, both having hands in the creation and survival of the “Gatewatch”. Each having their own unique abilities, the pair will make for good protagonists for the upcoming anime series, bringing audiences both old and new into the mythical world of the insanely popular card game.

Originally announced earlier last month, June 2019, Netflix broke the news that the now legendary film makers would be assisting in bringing the world of the mythical card game to life through this new anime:

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT TIME: Netflix and Wizards of the Coast are teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo to make a Magic: The Gathering anime series and this teaser of Chandra has me asking QUESTIONS. pic.twitter.com/vljlEtl0Mq — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 3, 2019

The Russo Brothers revealed the information at their panel today at San Diego Comic-Con. Other announcements that the pair of legendary directors made was an upcoming adaptation of Battle of Planets, the anime series that follows a group of Science Ninjas wearing bird costumes, and the comic book GrimJack.

What do you think of the big news regarding the upcoming Magic the Gathering Anime? What other properties would you like to see the brothers tackle in the future?