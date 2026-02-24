Crunchyroll Is Premiering Their Biggest Spring 2026 Anime Early (But There’s a Catch)

The Spring 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching, and Crunchyroll is going to be hosting an early sneak peek at some of their biggest upcoming anime premieres. With the Winter 2026 anime schedule rounding out its final month of episodes, it’s time to look ahead to whatever could be coming next in the new wave of anime coming this Spring. With a ton of major franchises making their comeback with new episodes, and plenty others making their grand debut, there are going to be a lot of shows that fans will want to see this Spring.

Crunchyroll’s special Anime Nights events have seen the streaming service bring major anime releases to theaters for limited event screenings. Crunchyroll Anime Nights has revealed the details for its next major screening coming on Monday, March 16th, and it will actually feature the early premieres of four of the major anime series that Crunchyroll will be exclusively offering as part of their Spring 2026 anime line up. You can get the full details for the sneak peeks below.

Crunchyroll Spring 2026 Anime Sneak Peek Night Announced

Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK is a special one-night event coming to select theaters on Monday, March 16th at 7PM local time in the United States and Canada. Tickets for the event are now on sale, and fans will be able to see the premiere episodes for four of the biggest anime coming to Crunchyroll later this April. These early premieres will be available in Japanese language audio with English subtitles, and include both new anime adaptations and major returning franchises coming back for new episodes across multiple genres.

The line up for the early sneak peek includes Witch Hat Atelier, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4, and The Drops of God. The order of which episode will screen when has not been revealed as of the time of this announcement, so you’re going to want to make sure to get to the screening right on time to not miss any of these early sneak peeks. Given how big these franchises are, seeing them as early as possible is going to be a big priority.

What’s New for Spring 2026 Anime?

These selections in particular are four of the leading anime that Crunchyroll will be offering for the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Kicking off this April, the Spring season is headlined by major franchises like Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-. This is one of the hugest Isekai anime releases that Crunchyroll has in its library, and Season 4 is going to be kicking off a new adventure for Subaru and the others after an entire season of surviving fights against the Witch’s Cult.

As for the new releases on this line up, each of them are pretty big. The Drops of God takes on an manga that’s already a popular live-action series with Apple TV+, Daemons of the Shadow Realm comes from the same creator behind one of the best of all time, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Witch Hat Atelier looks like it’s going to be a fantasy epic that is slated to be anime of the year when it ends. Either way, this sneak peek is certainly one to check out.

