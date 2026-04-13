Major Shonen Jump Anime Has Exciting News for Dub Fans (But There’s a Catch)

A major Shonen Jump anime has made its debut this month as part of the now active Spring 2026 anime schedule, and it’s got some great news for English dubbed anime fans. The Spring 2026 anime schedule has already introduced fans to a ton of great new releases thus far through the first couple of weeks of the month, and this includes some major Shonen Jump franchises have made their debuts as well. This includes one action series that has already ended its manga run, but has come to life again with its anime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue has finally made its premiere as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and it’s going to be one of the most widely available streaming offerings of the season overall. That also includes the release of its English dub as well, and it’s going to be launching on the same day as the original Japanese language releases too. But there is going to be a catch in tracking it down, however, as it’s not going to be available across all platforms.

How to Watch Kill Blue’s English Dub

© Tadatoshi Fujimaki / Shueisha, KILL BLUE Production Committee

Kill Blue is now streaming its new episodes as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and the new episodes will be available across seven different platforms in North America. The episodes are going to stream with Netflix, Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten Viki, Plex, the It’s Anime FAST Channel (Samsung TV Plus, Vizio WatchFree+), and the It’s Anime YouTube channel in North America. The English dub release of the anime is now available as well, but it’s currently only available with Netflix and Prime Video as of the release of its premiere episode.

So while there is going to be an English dub likely released on the same day as the Japanese release through the rest of the Spring, unfortunately it’s not yet available across the many platforms. This could change at a later date, however, so curious fans should keep an eye out for potential updates on that matter. It will be well worth the effort, however, as Kill Blue is already looking like one of the new standout releases of the month. It’s got a great hook for the premiere episode too.

What Is Kill Blue?

©Tadatoshi Fujimaki/SHUEISHA, KILL BLUE Production Committee

Kill Blue follows Juzo Ogami, a career assassin who has led his life just doing the work because he’s good at it. When stung by a mysterious wasp belonging to a major pharmaceutical company, he wakes up to find that he’s turned back into a teenager. Tasked by his boss to investigate the middle school that his family is interested in, Juzo now needs to lead an everyday life in this new body. But there’s a bigger mystery unfolding around him.

Hiro Kaburagi (Great Pretender, Kimi ni Todoke) directs the Kill Blue anime with animation production from CUE, Miho Daidoji (Kuroko’s Basketball, Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season) handling the character designs, and Ryo Konishi composing the music. Shunsuke Takeuchi stars as the adult version of Juzo Ogami while Yuko Sanpei leads the anime as the younger Juzo.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!