New Shonen Jump Anime to Debut in 2026 After the Manga’s End (New Trailer Revealed)

Shonen Jump is bringing back one of this underrated franchises with a brand new anime after the manga came to an end this year, and the anime has dropped the first look at its Spring 2026 comeback. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine had gone through a lot of changes over the course of the last year, and with it brought nearly 15 series to an end. While many of these endings came about with early cancellations, there were a few that managed to reach the natural ends of their respective stories after notable runs.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue is one such series as it ended with Shonen Jump this Summer, and quickly announced that it was going to continue with a new anime. The official anime adaptation was one of the many projects shown off during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 event this past weekend, and with it Kill Blue confirmed it was going to be debuting sometime in April 2026. You can check out the new trailer and poster below with tons of updates.

What to Know for Kill Blue Anime

Kill Blue is currently scheduled to premiere in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but a concrete release date or international streaming plans have yet to be revealed as of this time. Hiro Kaburagi (Great Pretender, Kimi ni Todoke) will be directing the new series with animation production from CUE, and Miho Daidoji (Kuroko’s Basketball, Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season) will be handling the character designs for the new series. Together with this new trailer and poster, more new additions have been revealed for the voice cast too.

Joining the previously announced Shunsuke Takeuchi as the adult version of Juzo Ogami are the likes of Yuko Sanpei as the younger Juzo, Fuka Izumi as Noren Mitsuoka, Shuichiro Umeda as Kotatsu Nekota, Takeo Otsuka as Tenma Tendo, Atsumi Tanezaki as Chisato Shiraishi, and Yumi Uchiyama as Eri Wanibuchi. Series creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki is excited for the new anime’s debut as well, and shared a special message with fans during Jump Festa 2026.

Kill Blue’s Creator Is Excited for the New Anime

“Finally—at long last—KILL BLUE is… becoming an anime! Well, saying “at long last” might be a bit of an exaggeration, but…Yes, it’s becoming an anime!” Tadatoshi’s message began. “Is this a little too laid-back? No, this is about right. Because KILL BLUE was always meant to be a light, easy read. Even if you brace yourself… nothing crazy is going to happen. There are no demons, no monsters—none of that. But there’s one thing I really want to point out. Just because a snack tastes crisp and light doesn’t mean the people who make it whipped it up effortlessly.”

“And KILL BLUE is the same way,” Tadatoshi’s message continued. “It may feel light and easy to read, but it definitely wasn’t created “effortlessly.” Just look at this amazing staff and cast. Everyone is giving it their all. They’re working with full power to bring you a light, fun KILL BLUE anime. So if you can approach it with the same kind of excitement as, ‘Hey, my favorite snack is getting a new flavor next year!’ —that level of hype is perfect! Thanks, and we hope you enjoy the KILL BLUE anime!”

