New Shonen Jump Anime Announced Right When Its Manga Ends

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has ended yet another major series within its pages, but there’s good news as this series is coming back with a new TV anime. Shonen Jump has been going through a lot of changes this year as many franchises have come to an end within its pages in 2025 alone. The year started off with two of its older series, Undead Unluck and Mission: Yozakura Family, ending one week after the other, and has since seen many of the other franchises brought to their own end as well. But this latest ending at least as some good news for its future either way.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue has officially come to an end shortly after it was revealed that the manga would be reaching its climax with Shonen Jump. Ending its run after 115 chapters with the latest issue, Kill Blue is getting a new life through a brand new anime series. Kill Blue has officially announced that its own TV anime will be airing in 2026, and you can check out the first look at what to expect from this new anime with its first teaser trailer and poster below.

Kill Blue Returning as New Anime in 2026

Kill Blue will be making its anime debut in 2026, but has yet to announce any international release date or streaming plans as of this initial announcement. Hiro Kaburagi (Great Pretender, Kimi ni Todoke) will be directing the new series with animation production from CUE, and Miho Daidoji (Kuroko’s Basketball, Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season) will be handling the character designs for the new series. “I am deeply grateful to all the readers who have supported KILL BLUE,” series creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki said about the anime announcement. “Seeing Juzo’s strange new school life brought to animation is a dream come true. Please look forward to the anime in 2026!”

As for what to expect from Kill Blue, DM.com LLC teases Kill Blue as such, “A legendary assassin at 39. Starting over… as a middle schooler. Juzo Ogami is a legendary hitman who has never failed an assignment, no matter how impossible. One day, after wiping out a powerful organization, he is stung by a mysterious wasp and collapses. When he wakes up, the fearsome 39-year-old assassin has been transformed into a 13-year-old boy! Before he can even process what happened, his boss delivers a new order: ‘In that body, infiltrate a middle school.’ What awaits him is an unexpected school life filled with colorful classmates, youthful chaos, and looming danger. Can Juzo ever return to his original form? Or will the assassins closing in on him end his second life before it even begins!?”

This Is A Major Win for Shonen Jump

Kill Blue making its return as an anime next year is a big win for Shonen Jump magazine. There have been a number of franchises ending with the magazine this year that’s already nearing the double digit marks in terms of those notable endings. This has included manga that had reached their natural ends like Kill Blue, but has also included a number of series that had been cancelled shortly into their serializations. But this series getting an anime marks a good trend for the future.

Kill Blue getting an anime right as it ends means that the new series will have a complete road to follow when the anime makes its debut. It also teases that even these shorter series have a chance to get the anime treatment too. Even cancelled works like Black Torch are getting their own anime adaptations in the coming years, so there’s hope yet for any of your favorites.