Shonen Jump’s Next Big Action Anime Shares New Look Ahead of April Premiere

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has a ton of anime still making their debuts over the course of the year, and their next big action series has dropped some special new teasers before it makes its premiere this Spring. Shonen Jump has a lot of major franchises returning for new episodes for the rest of 2026, but there are also quite a few brand new series that will be making their official anime debuts too. This even includes a series that’s going to launch an anime right after the manga ended its run.

Tadatoshi Fujimaki’s Kill Blue ended its run with Shonen Jump last Summer, and then quickly announced that the series was going to return with an official anime adaptation. Now that Kill Blue is set to make its debut as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, the anime has dropped some special teaser trailers to highlight its new opening and ending themes ahead of its big April premiere. Check them out in action below.

When Does the Kill Blue Anime Come Out?

Kill Blue is currently scheduled to make its debut in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. But with this new update it’s now been revealed that the opening theme is titled “ATTITUDE” as performed by aespa, and the ending theme is titled “KILL SHOT” as performed by RIIZE. Hiro Kaburagi (Great Pretender, Kimi ni Todoke) will be directing the new series with animation production from CUE, and Miho Daidoji (Kuroko’s Basketball, Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season) will be handling the character designs.

Kill Blue has revealed the main line up for its voice cast as well as it stars the likes of Shunsuke Takeuchi as the adult version of Juzo Ogami, Yuko Sanpei as the younger Juzo, Fuka Izumi as Noren Mitsuoka, Shuichiro Umeda as Kotatsu Nekota, Takeo Otsuka as Tenma Tendo, Atsumi Tanezaki as Chisato Shiraishi, and Yumi Uchiyama as Eri Wanibuchi. With a wacky assassin series that turns a deadly killer into a student again, fans are in for a fun ride this Spring.

Kill Blue Creator Hypes New Anime

Kill Blue might not be the most recognized series from Shonen Jump, but series creator Tadatoshi Fujimaki shared the perfect description for what makes it so appealing, “Finally—at long last—KILL BLUE is… becoming an anime! Well, saying “at long last” might be a bit of an exaggeration, but…Yes, it’s becoming an anime!” the creator began in a special message hyping up the new anime series for fans.

“Is this a little too laid-back? No, this is about right. Because KILL BLUE was always meant to be a light, easy read,” the creator continued. “Even if you brace yourself… nothing crazy is going to happen. There are no demons, no monsters—none of that. But there’s one thing I really want to point out. Just because a snack tastes crisp and light doesn’t mean the people who make it whipped it up effortlessly. Just look at this amazing staff and cast. Everyone is giving it their all.”

