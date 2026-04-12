Shonen Jump Cancels Its Fourth Major 2026 Series (& Fans Were Ready for the End)

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially cancelled its fourth major manga series this year, and this time fans were ready for its finale. Shonen Jump entered a new quarter of the magazine, and that meant it was time for some Spring cleaning. With the previous announcement that there would be three new titles introduced to the magazine over the course of April, it meant that fans would need to be ready for three of the current titles to end in order to make room for the new serializations.

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With two other cancellations happening over the course of the past couple of weeks as both Shuhei Tanizaki’s Gonron Egg and Hideaki Nabe’s The Mage Next Door ending their runs with only a little over 20 chapters each, it’s now been confirmed (following reports from earlier in the week) that Matsuri Hatsubina’s Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits has also been cancelled with the release of its final chapter. But fans had suspected this was coming with the manga ending its wider story last week.

Shonen Jump Cancels Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits After 21 Chapters

Courtesy of Shueisha

Matsuri Hatsubina’s Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in November, and has been cancelled after just six months and with only 21 chapters under its belt. But fans saw the end of this series coming as it didn’t quite get as much attention as many of the other hits in the magazine. In fact, its cancellation is even more of a bummer as it rounds out the Fall 2025 new serialization attempts. With Gonron Egg, The Mage Next Door, and Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits all being cancelled, it really puts a shadow over the magazine’s new attempts at hits.

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits wasn’t really focused on its overarching story, but instead was more about the daily life adventures between the titular characters as they got used to their more relaxed lives. But with penultimate chapter, the endgame was revealed and quickly taken care of as the Hero realized she needs to be around the Demon Lord at all times to keep his power from going too far. And the final chapter itself sees everyone returning to their peaceful lives without too much worry.

What’s Happening to Shonen Jump in 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

This cancellation is the fourth one seen from Shonen Jump this year, and the fifth series to end its run overall with Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo ending its short run a couple of months ago. But this is part for the course for the magazine, and it’s still trending better than last year. 2025 saw 13 series in total end for the magazine, and ten of them were cancellations. With a few more long running hits preparing for their grand finales in the near future, even more endings are coming soon enough.

This likely is the end of the cancellations for now as some of the newer projects in the magazine that debuted in 2026 have a few more months before they’re on the chopping block, but there could be other hits ending instead as Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, and Witch Watch are now in the midst of their respective final arcs. Even steady hits like Hima-Ten! seem to be ready for their finales too. Keep an eye out for what could be ending next.

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