3 Top New Anime from Spring 2026 Worth Watching

Spring 2026 has officially kicked off, bringing with it a steady stream of new anime every day. There’s plenty of variety this season as well, with several returning titles alongside fresh debuts. While the lineup may not be as strong as Winter 2026, there are still plenty of major anime currently airing.

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Among the dozens of anime this season, it can be hard to pin down what to watch, especially when it comes to new series, which demand commitment and can feel like a risk. That’s why we’ve narrowed it down and picked three anime you can confidently add to your watchlist this season without any worries.

3) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI

Daemons of the Shadow Realm begins by laying down a strong sense of mystery, introducing a fantastical element where fate is determined at birth. With twins, one born at night and the other during the day, a clear distinction is established. As the mystery unfolds, it’s revealed that the boy, Yuru, is free to roam, while his sister, Asa, is kept confined within the house, with Yuru staying close to her as a devoted brother.

However, the story takes a surprising turn when a military group ambushes their village, revealing that the world is far more modern than it initially appears. This contrast is striking, especially after the early presentation of a ritualistic, fantasy-like setting. From there, the stakes quickly escalate, uncovering that Yuru possesses supernatural powers he doesn’t fully understand but is determined to use to save his sister. Its intriguing premise and constant surprises make it a compelling watch, and it’s clear that Daemons of the Shadow Realm will continue to build on these elements, making it a worthwhile anime this spring.

2) Akane-banashi

Image courtesy of Zexcs

Akane-banashi is one of the most anticipated anime of the season, and its premiere more than lives up to the hype. What makes it especially worthwhile is how it stems from the Shonen Jump mold while feeling refreshingly different from what fans typically expect. It may only subtly diverge, but it still captures the core essence of what the genre aims to deliver.

At its best, it can be seen as a sports-style shonen drama, making it a fitting replacement for something like Haikyuu!! for fans seeking inspiration. The central element, rakugo, a form of comedic storytelling, may seem unconventional, but it works remarkably well. As Akane’s journey begins, driven by her desire to uphold her father’s legacy and seek justice for his downfall, the anime establishes a strong hook. At its core, it feels fresh compared to typical shonen series, making it a must-watch for anyone tired of the usual formula.

1) Witch Hat Atelier

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

While Akane-banashi arrived as a highly anticipated shonen anime, Witch Hat Atelier came in as a beloved seinen manga adaptation that had already captured fans with its strong foundation. Its long-awaited release not only lived up to expectations but even surpassed them, with much of the credit going to Bug Films’ exceptional adaptation.

From its stunning animation quality to its immersive sound design, the series delivers with almost no noticeable flaws. However, the true magic lies in its enchanting premise, giving Coco a compelling motivation as a protagonist and beautifully portraying her journey to become a witch. Witch Hat Atelier might just be the best new anime of Spring 2026 and is already shaping up to be a strong contender for the best new anime of the year.

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