Major Shonen Jump Series Goes on Surprise Hiatus

One of Shonen Jump‘s best fantasy series, RuriDragon by Masaoki Shindo, was initially released as a one-shot in the Jump GIGA magazine by Shueisha. The series began serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump starting in June 2022 before moving to the digital platform Shonen Jump+ in April 2024 after a hiatus of more than 18 months. Apart from the long 18-month hiatus, the manga often goes on breaks because of Shindo’s health, which is why it has only released 44 chapters even after three and a half years since its debut. So far, the manga has released four volumes, out of which three have already been released in English. The fourth volume, which was released in November 2025 in Japan, has yet to reveal the release date of its English version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga drops new chapters on a bi-weekly schedule, which are all available to read on the official Manga Plus app. After Chapter 44 was released on January 25th, 2026, the manga entered a one-month hiatus. The author confirmed on X that the next chapter will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 9, which is scheduled to be released on March 2nd, 2026, based on Japan Standard Time. While the reason behind the hiatus hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, it’s likely because of a scheduled break or the author’s health. Considering that the manga often releases new chapters on an inconsistent schedule, the hiatus isn’t long, although it does take place after a major cliffhanger.

What Is The Plot of RuriDragon?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The series follows Ruri Aoki, an average high school girl, who wakes up one day only to find out she has horns sprouting out of her head. She learns from her mother that her father is a dragon, which makes her half-human and half-dragon. Despite the shocking news, Ruri continues her daily life as she gets ready on time and leaves for school. She ponders over the existence of dragons, which she always believed were just a myth.

Regardless of the sudden change, she strives to continue her ordinary life but is overwhelmed by the attention she’s getting at school. Since everyone seems to notice her unusual appearance, her daily life gets more and more chaotic as time passes. The story continues as she comes to terms with her own identity and awakens her hidden powers while trying to live her normal life amid the chaos.

The manga also confirmed an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation in December 2025, sparking debate over the renowned studio’s first Shonen Jump series. While more details on the anime have not been revealed yet, including a release window, we might expect major updates this year. Aside from the Manga Plus app, you can also read all the chapters on the official Viz Media website, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes in English.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!