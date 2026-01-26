Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Drops New Look At Final Release

In January 2025, Romantic Killer’s creator, Wataru Momose, returned with a new manga series on Shueisha’s digital platform, Shonen Jump+. Momose has released three serialized series so far, and all of them failed to cross over 40 chapters despite having potential and a unique premise. Shonen series are often more popular than other demographics as they offer a broad range of genres. With countless series available for readers, the competition is tougher than ever as the manga industry grows at an exponential rate. This is why Shueisha often has to cancel series if they fail to attract a wide audience after a certain time.

Despite being serialized on major platforms or magazines, many series don’t necessarily attract enough readers. Last year, the platform discontinued a few dozen series, and the wave of cancellations also hit My Marriage to Saneka, which released its final Chapter 25 on November 25th, 2025. This heartwarming series is praised for its gorgeous art and lovable characters, but it still didn’t make the cut somehow. It has considerably good reviews, which is why the news about the cancellation hit the readers hard, with many expressing their disappointment over the publisher’s decision. The manga will release its final volume on April 13th, 2026, and the volume cover has already been unveiled.

My Marriage to Saneka Is a Captivating Supernatural Romance

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The story follows Tatsuhiko Shimazaki, a young boy whose late maternal grandfather, with whom he was estranged, left him his house before passing away. Although initially uninterested in what his grandfather left him with, he decides to check out the place after his aunt persuades him to do so. Since Tatsuhiko already lives in a nice apartment, he plans to spend one night at the house before returning home. However, he doesn’t expect to find a tanuki there who was worshipping his late grandfather as if he is an idol.

As if things weren’t confusing enough, the tanuki soon transforms into a girl and reveals that she’s a bona fide goddess and the guardian deity of the house named Saneka. She lived in the house with Tatsuhiko’s grandfather for several years and is now taking care of it alone after his death. Although Saneka was initially hostile toward Tatsuhiko, who is indifferent toward his grandfather and the house he cherished, she soon realizes there’s more to him than that.

He spent hours listening to Saneka’s story of the past and how much the man cared for his grandson, making Tatsuhiko regret never trying to get close to him. He decides to spend some more time there, but unfortunately, on the second night, he eats a mochi, unaware that he will end up getting married to Saneka, since it’s an ancient custom. All the nearby gods come to congratulate the newlyweds, and Tatsuhiko soon discovers he can’t travel far without Saneka. As the two try to adjust to their new lives, Tatsuhiko learns more about the supernatural world of gods.

