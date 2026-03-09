Major Shonen Jump Series Takes Unexpected Hiatus Ahead of Anime’s Debut

One of the best fantasy series of Shonen Jump, RuriDragon by Masaoki Shindo, was initially released as a one-shot in the Jump GIGA magazine by Shueisha. The series began serializing in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine starting in June 2022 before moving to the digital platform Shonen Jump+ in April 2024 after a hiatus of more than 18 months. Aside from the long hiatus that lasted for over a year, the manga often goes on breaks because of Shindo’s health, which is why it has only released 45 chapters even after almost four years since its debut. So far, the manga has released four volumes, out of which only three have been released in English. The latest Volume 4, which was released in November 2025 in Japan, has yet to reveal the release date of its English version. The manga drops new chapters on a bi-weekly schedule, which are all available to read on the official Manga Plus app.

After Chapter 44 was released on January 25th, 2026, the manga entered a one-month hiatus and returned with Chapter 45 on March 8th, 2026. The author confirmed on X that the next chapter will be published on April 27th, based on Japan Standard Time. While the reason behind the hiatus hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, it’s likely because of the author’s health, which is the primary reason behind all the previous breaks. Considering that the manga releases new chapters on an inconsistent schedule, the hiatus isn’t long, although it does take place after a major cliffhanger.

What Is RuriDragon About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The series centers around Ruri Aoki, an average high school girl, who wakes up one day only to find out she has horns sprouting out of her head. She learns from her mother that her father is a dragon, and she has inherited his blood as a half-dragon. Despite the shocking news, Ruri has no choice but to continue her daily life as she gets ready on time and leaves for school. She ponders the existence of dragons since they are supposed to be a myth.

Regardless of the sudden change, she strives to continue her ordinary life but is overwhelmed by the unwanted attention she’s getting at school. Since everyone notices her unusual appearance, her daily life gets more and more chaotic as time passes. The story continues as she comes to terms with her own identity and awakens her hidden powers amid the chaos.

The series also confirmed an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation, one of the best animation studios in Japan. The announcement was made in December 2025, sparking debate over the renowned studio’s first Shonen Jump series. While details on the anime have not been revealed yet, including a release window, we might expect major updates this year. Aside from the official Manga Plus app, you can also read all the chapters on the official Viz Media website, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes in English.

