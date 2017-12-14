2017’s Top-Selling Manga Has Some Surprising Entries

With the year winding down, the manga industry is starting to look over its numbers from 2017. There’s less than a month until 2018 makes it debut, so Japan has announced the top-selling manga series of this year, and the list has a few titles which may surprise you.

After tallying all the sales, reports have gone live which detail the highest-selling manga this year. You can check out the full list below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

One Piece: 11,495,532

Shingeki no Kyojin: 6,622,781

Kingdom: 6,184,214

Boku no Hero Academia: 5,852,310

Tokyo Ghoul:re: 5,303,514

Haikyû!!: 5,067,939

Nanatsu no Taizai: 3,592,571

One Punch-Man: 3,223,151

Shokugeki no Souma: 2,792,441

Magi: 2,713,074

If you are familiar with shonen manga, then you will see plenty of recognizable names. One Piece is yet again leading the charge on manga sales in 2017 by a safe margin. Eiichiro Oda’s iconic franchise sold nearly 5 million more copies than its next competitor. Attack on Titan nabbed the list’s second spot with 6.6 million copies sold in 2017.

Western fans may be surprised by the might of Kingdom, but the series has always performed well with its manga sales in Japan. My Hero Academia and Tokyo Ghoul:re saw a rise in manga sales over last year as the two franchises were pushed forward by their anime ties. The Seven Deadly Sins, One Punch Man, and Food Wars also benefited from their popular anime endeavors as well.

Which of these manga titles caught your attention in 2017? Which series are you looking forward to next year? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!