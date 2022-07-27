Square Enix's Manga Up App Sparks Debate Over Censored Content

There is no denying how popular manga is these days. From Japan to the United States and beyond, the industry is thriving in sales. Technology has made it easier than ever to pick up titles, and of course, online libraries are popping up by the day for subscribers. In fact, Square Enix just launched its own, but the service is contending with backlash thanks to some interesting censorship.

As you can see below, Manga Up is now live, and it hosts a slew of Square Enix's best titles. Fans outside of Japan can now access series like My Dress-Up Darling, Fullmetal Alchemist, and more courtesy of this app. Of course, that means fans around the world are checking out its catalog, but fans were quick to notice how Manga Up censors certain content.

The Censorship in Square Enix's MangaUp app is so absurd and hilarious.



ICYMI, Manga Up is a recently launched English manga reading service launched by Square Enix two days ago.



Also RIP knee !!! pic.twitter.com/Mg2n5wPQP4 — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) July 27, 2022

Titles like My Dress-Up Darling are heavily censored on the service, and it is not alone. A slew of black boxes can be found in chapters uploaded to Manga Up, and they block out parts of characters' bodies. For instance, cleavage shots are blocked out as well as close-ups on thighs and more. However, these boxes are also present on bodies even if they're totally covered, and some even cover unexpected areas like elbows and knees.

Over on Twitter, the official page for Manga Up did address the issues in a note. The team at Square Enix said robust censorship was needed to make its titles available to countries around the world rather than just English-speaking countries. Censorship guidelines are still being hammered out behind the scenes, so Manga Up may alter what fans are seeing in its catalog before long.

"In consideration of each mobile platform's policies, some modifications were unavoidable to release the app to the world world outside of Japan," the note reads. "This is no limited to only English-speaking countries. We are still in the early exploratory stages and will strive to improve while listening to your feedback."

For now, readers can either overlook the censorship or find other services to read up on Square Enix's manga. As for manga in general, you can find hot picks online through Viz Media's Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus to start as well as Comixology via Amazon.