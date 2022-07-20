Detroit: Become Human Manga Shares First Look

It has been several years since the world was introduced to Detroit: Become Human, but the IP is far from done. After all, reports confirmed some time ago that a manga was being floated for the franchise. The team at Quantic Dream are eager to explore the narrative it set forward with gamers in 2018. And now, we have learned when Detroit: Become Human – Tokyo Stories will go live.

The update comes from Kadokawa as the publisher is teaming with Quantic Dream on the series. It turns out the manga spin-off will go live this month on Comic Bridge. The series will be overseen by Sawatari Kazami and Sumida Moto behind the scenes.

"Detroit Become Human" Official Manga "Detroit Become Human Tokyo Stories" starts on July 22 on the Comic Bridge website



Original Story set in Tokyo of the year 2038



Image © Kadokawa, Quantic Dream, Sawatari Kazami, Sumida Moto pic.twitter.com/10bXrmdLQe — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 20, 2022

At this point, fans have not been told much about this spin-off, but Detroit: Become Human boasts a robust world that can suit just about any story. The game is not shy with its sci-fi roots, and its embrace of all things futuristic will give the manga creators freedom to play around. And of course, this manga will introduce a new slew of androids who've made their home in Tokyo.

If you have not played the original game, you can find it on Microsoft Windows and the PlayStation 4 right now. You can read up on its official synopsis below for more details:

"Detroit: Become Human is set in Detroit City during the year 2038 after the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control.

As the player, you will embody several characters, amongst which KARA, CONNOR, and MARKUS. AsKara, you will witness your brave new world turn to chaos as you take on the role of a female service android trying to find her own place in a turbulent social landscape. Whilst you shape the branching narrative as Connor, an Android Cop employed by the human police force to seek out deviant Android such as Markus, a leader of the android group seeking freedom for his people, you will be making choices that will not only determine your own fate, but that of the entire city and possibly beyond."