Black Clover Confirms Manga's Return This August

Black Clover has kept fans waiting long enough! If you haven't heard the news, Asta and the gang will be returning in a matter of days after being on hiatus for several months. Yuki Tabata has confirmed Black Clover is returning this August, and it will kickstart the manga's final act when its comeback goes live.

The update was made official today as the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump confirmed the news. Tabata will bring back Black Clover starting August 1st. This comes after the series went on a hiatus this spring as Tabata informed fans he wanted a few months to prepare for its final act.

Black Clover Throwback & Return Notice Final Arc: Ultimate Wizard King Starts pic.twitter.com/AsH5uBue0v — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) July 24, 2022

Of course, fans are geeking out about the news, and they are eager to see where the manga picks up with Asta. Many expect some sort of timeskip will have taken place ahead of its final act, so that could mean new character designs are on the horizon. That isn't even to mention the manga's massive cliffhanger about Julius and the Wizard King's secret ties to the devils. So if you are not caught up with Black Clover just yet, you have a week or so left to binge the manga before it returns!

READ MORE: Black Clover Cosplay Charms With Charmy | Black Clover Animator Shares Special New Asta Art | Black Clover's Movie Seems to Have Found a Director

Want to know more about Black Clover? You can check out the series' full synopsis below for all the details:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

Are you excited for Black Clover to return? What do you want to see from the manga's final act? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.