Mark Hamill Recording More Skeletor With Kevin Smith for Netflix's Masters of the Universe

Mark Hamill is recording more of Skeletor with Kevin Smith for more of Netflix's new Masters of the Universe anime series. Netflix announced they would be pushing further into the anime world in 2020, and this includes several new projects produced under their own anime umbrella. One of the biggest surprises in this regard was the reveal of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a series set after the events of the original Filmation produced animated series from decades ago. Not only that, but this new series is actually going to feature Kevin Smith as the showrunner.

Adding on to its list of surprises is the star-studded cast that includes the likes of Mark Hamill, Lena Headley, Sarah Michelle Gellar and more. Although Smith had stated that they had wrapped Hamill's recordings for Skeletor last Summer (along with other members of the cast) during an episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast with Marc Bernardin, it seems Hamill is getting ready to record more for the famous He-Man villain as he noted so on Twitter accompanied with an important message to vote:

As all eyes are on Georgia's crucial election (PLEASE elect @ReverendWarnock & Jon @ossoff🙏)-I'll be recording more #Skeletor w/@ThatKevinSmith for the new @netflix #MastersoftheUniverse-Glad I learned how to walk & chew bubblegum at the same time years ago #VOandVOte_Watching👀 pic.twitter.com/2W81X075CT — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 5, 2021

Kevin Smith had previously opened up about how Hamill had come out of voice acting retirement to provide the new voice of Skeletor for the new Masters of the Universe series, and it's clear by Tweets like this Hamill is excited to provide the voice for the famous villain. Unfortunately, there is still no release date set for Masters of the Universe: Revelation as of this writing but it will be distributed through Netflix whenever it does make its debut.

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is officially described as such, "A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!

But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

