Anime Ranked High on Netflix's Lists of Most-Watched Programs Globally

Anime is ranking high on Netflix's most-watched lists around the world! Beginning in 2019, Netflix announced that they would be investing more in its anime production and license acquisitions and we began to see the fruits of this effort in 2020. Major licenses such as Pokemon Journeys: The Series, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more had become available in the last year, new seasonal exclusives such as Beastars and Dorohedoro, and new originals such as Blood of Zeus and Dragon's Dogma all showed up on the streaming service. With this library, it's no mystery as to why anime's becoming a bigger hit for Netflix overall.

TV Asahi's All-Nippon News Network (h/t Anime News Network) shared a breakdown of how anime is doing on Netflix, and revealed that anime regularly makes the Top 10 lists of most-watched shows on Netflix around the world. Not only that, but anime viewership on the service has doubled since 2019.

As for what was the most watched anime title on Netflix in 2020, the exclusive Pokemon CG remake, Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION, ended up taking the top spot alongside the newbie series Blood of Zeus (which has also been confirmed for a second season!). With anime paying off so well for Netflix in 2020, the push for more is definitely going to continue this year as well.

Late last year Netflix announced a huge new crop of additions coming to the service some time in 2021. These includes Godzilla Singular Point, anime based on franchises such as Resident Evil and Pacific Rim, new original series such as WIT Studio's Vampire in the Garden (which is also previewed in the video above), and new adaptations for High-Rise Invasion and The Way of the House Husband.

This also includes the anime already being offered on the service getting new seasons soon such as The Seven Deadly Sins, Beastars, Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy, Baki, and more. Netflix is quickly becoming a major hub for anime fans, and it's likely going to continue that hot streak this year with tons of exciting new projects in the pipeline.

What anime did you watch on Netflix in 2020? What anime are you hoping to see added to its library in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!