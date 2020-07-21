Kevin Smith Reveals Mark Hamill and Lena Headey Have Completed Their Masters of the Universe Voice Over Work

✖

Even though principal photography has shutdown for most Hollywood productions around the world, the world of animation has continued chugging along. Take Kevin Smith and Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, for example. Smith hasn't let up work on the continuation of the classic cartoon; in fact, he and his team have helped the show's various voice actors record their lines remotely, most of which have finished their required dialogue for the animated series.

"I did recording today remotely for Masters of the Universe — all the recording sessions now you have one person here, one person here, and one person there," Smith said on the latest episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast with Marc Bernardin. "The other day, we finished Lena Headey's stuff, which was awesome. She's over in the UK, so it was early in the morning for us, like 8 a.m. but whatever time it is over there. I could just listen to her all f-cking day long, man. She just brings it and chews that f-cking dialogue and makes it so good. Think of anyone in your life, have them say 'wretched,' and she beats them.

The Game of Thrones alum isn't the only one to finish. According to Smith, many other stars — which include series lead Chris Wood (Supergirl) — have also finished recording their lines for the series remotely.

"Stephen Root finished up all of his Cringer stuff, absolutely wonderful," the writer added. "We finished Chris Wood and all the He-Man/Prince Adam stuff. We finished up Sarah Michelle Gellar for all the Teela stuff and today was like all Mark. All of the Skeletor stuff is now recorded. I've heard now all of the scripts brought to life. I've heard the last line of the show, so it's been fantastic."

When we spoke with Smith earlier this summer, the filmmaker told us Revelation was developed strictly for fans of the original series, teasing it could include some adult elements for those who grew up with the show.

"Our orders were you are making an animated series for people who grew up watching that, who now have children of their own, who want to watch it with their kids," Smith told us. "It wasn't like get the widest possible audience. Teddy [Biaselli] was like, 'Get me. Get me and everybody like me.' This series is specifically for them. He's going 'I hope it plays for everybody else but this is about honoring the past and what's gone before.'"

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has yet to get a release date from Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.