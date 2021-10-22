Mark Millar’s Super Crooks Netflix Anime Releases Official Trailer

An official trailer for Netflix’s anime adaptation of Mark Millar and Leinil Yu’s Super Crooks has arrived. With almost a month away from Super Crooks‘ debut on Netflix, the streamer has decided to entice fans with a longer look at the upcoming series. The group of super-powered crooks manages to give the police all they can handle, as the trailer lays out the storyline that will unfold in its 13 episodes beginning November 25th. The popular anime studio BONES is behind the production of Super Crooks, with Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) directing the anime.

Criminal Johnny Bolt is gathering his team of outlaws for a mission that is the riskiest job he’s ever attempted to pull off. If they are successful, they’ll be set for life as millionaires. So naturally, they agree to go along with his mission. With only two supervillains standing in their way, viewers are introduced to Praetorian, who somehow possesses 200 different powers. While superheroes get all the fame and adulation from the public, supervillains are still able to maintain a bit of morality amongst thieves.

The Supercrooks comic book series debuted in 2012. The Netflix anime was intended to tie into the streamer’s live-action Jupiter’s Legacy series, but with it being canceled, Super Crooks will now look to find its footing on its own as the second project released from Netflix’s acquisition of Millarworld. The TULUM global event delivered the first Super Crooks teaser, along with additions to the voice cast and a new poster.

“I planned this as a kind of low-budget, European movie, because it was originally set in Tenerife, near Spain,” Millar said during TULUM. “But over the years, it kind of morphed into becoming an anime series.” He added, “I’m a massive animation fan, and I’m in love with Japan,” Millar said, adding “I can’t really think of many examples of traditional American superhero characters done in a Japanese style. And it’s so cool, it’s just amazing because it’s two things I love being smashed together, which I think is really interesting.”

The synopsis for Super Crooks can be found below.

“Luck’s never been on their side, but this crew of small-time crooks with super powers recruited by none other than Johnny Bolt are rolling the dice on one last heist. Their target: A ruthless super-powered crime boss…. What can go wrong? Super Crooks is based on the graphic novel of the same name by comic book legend Mark Millar and artist Leinil Yu, directed by Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) and told in 13x 30-minute episodes produced by renowned Japanese anime studio bones.”

