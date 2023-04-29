Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Sets Release Date With Trailer, Poster

Masamune-kun's Revenge has been steadily gearing up to return for its revenge with Season 2 of the anime later this year, and now Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 has finally set a release date with a new trailer and poster showing fans more of what to expect from the new episodes! Following the release of the first season taking on Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv's original Masamune-kun's Revenge manga back in 2017, the anime is returning over six years later with a proper Season 2 picking right back up where all of its vengeance left off years ago.

Previously teasing that it would be arriving some time this July as part of the coming wave of Summer 2023 new anime releases, Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 (officially titled as Masamune-kun's Revenge R) has announced it will be kicking off its new episodes on July 3rd in Japan. To help celebrate the new announcement for the release date, fans have gotten a fresh look at Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 with a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and new poster that you can check out below:

Masamune-kun no Revenge: What to Know for Season 2

Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 will include a returning staff from the first season with Mirai Minato returning to direct Season 2 with studio Silver Link, Michiko Yokote handling the series composition, and Yuki Sawairi handling the character designs. Returning cast members include Natsuki Hanae as Masamune Makabe, Ayaka Ohashi as Aki Adagaki, and Inori Minase as Yoshino Koiwai with new additions Miku Ito as Muriel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson previously announced as well.

Crunchyroll will be streaming Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 when it releases on July 3rd in Japan, and is currently offering the first season as well. They tease the Masamune-kun's Revenge anime as such, "'I've returned to this town for revenge!' Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy... all to make the "Brutal Princess" Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did."

