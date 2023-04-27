Three Beloved DC Animated Series Are Heading to Netflix

When HBO Max first launched a couple of years ago, it was advertised as the definitive destination for the movies and TV shows based on DC Comics. Most of the DC library has been available on the service since its arrival, but a new direction of Warner Bros. Discovery has seen many of the company's titles being licensed out to other streaming services. Next month, a couple very popular DC TV shows will actually be making their way to Netflix.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service throughout the month of May. Surprisingly, three complete DC animated shows were on the list. On May 8th, both seasons of Justice League will be added to Netflix, along with both seasons of Justice League Unlimited. A little more than a week later, on May 22nd, all five seasons of The Batman are heading to the streamer.

All three shows are currently streaming on HBO Max (which will change its name to Max on May 23rd). There's no indication on HBO Max that the shows will be leaving, so they may end up streaming on both services next month.

New Movies Coming to Netflix

In addition to the trio of DC shows, Netflix has a bunch of new titles set to join its streaming roster in May. The biggest day for new additions next month is May 1st, and you can check out the full list of every movie being added that day below!

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria