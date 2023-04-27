Three Beloved DC Animated Series Are Heading to Netflix
When HBO Max first launched a couple of years ago, it was advertised as the definitive destination for the movies and TV shows based on DC Comics. Most of the DC library has been available on the service since its arrival, but a new direction of Warner Bros. Discovery has seen many of the company's titles being licensed out to other streaming services. Next month, a couple very popular DC TV shows will actually be making their way to Netflix.
On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the streaming service throughout the month of May. Surprisingly, three complete DC animated shows were on the list. On May 8th, both seasons of Justice League will be added to Netflix, along with both seasons of Justice League Unlimited. A little more than a week later, on May 22nd, all five seasons of The Batman are heading to the streamer.
All three shows are currently streaming on HBO Max (which will change its name to Max on May 23rd). There's no indication on HBO Max that the shows will be leaving, so they may end up streaming on both services next month.
New Movies Coming to Netflix
In addition to the trio of DC shows, Netflix has a bunch of new titles set to join its streaming roster in May. The biggest day for new additions next month is May 1st, and you can check out the full list of every movie being added that day below!
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria