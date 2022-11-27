Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Releases First Trailer

Masamune-kun's Revenge is getting ready to take revenge on fans with its upcoming second season now schedule for a release next year, and fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the new series with the first trailer showing off the new episodes! It has been quite a long time since the first season of the anime taking on Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv's original manga series aired, and with the manga release ending its run several years ago too, fans had been wondering whether or not the anime would actually get to come back with a new season.

Finally announced to be in the works earlier this year, Masamune-kun's Revenge will be coming back with Season 2 some time next year. Officially titled as Masamune-kun's Revenge R, the new anime has revealed that it will be launching some time during the Spring 2023 anime schedule (which means it will premiere some time during April if everything works out). To celebrate, the anime has released its first full trailer for Masamune-kun's Revenge R that you can check out in full below:

How to Watch Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2

Although the production staff have yet to be confirmed for Season 2 of the series as of this writing, the newest trailer for Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 shows off its opening theme titled "Please, please!" as performed by Ayaka Ohashi. Returning cast members confirmed thus far include Natsuki Hanae as Masamune Makabe, Ayaka Ohashi as Aki Adagaki, and Inori Minase as Yoshino Koiwai with new additions Miku Ito as Muriel Besson and Yasuyuki Kase as Frank Besson recently announced.

If you wanted to catch up with Masamune-kun's Revenge's first season in time for the new episodes, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "'I've returned to this town for revenge!' Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy... all to make the "Brutal Princess" Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did."

How do you feel about this first look at Masamune-kun's Revenge's new season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!