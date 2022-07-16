Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Releases First Poster

Masamune-kun's Revenge is gearing up to come back with a second season years after the first season had premiered, and it has released the first poster for Season 2 to celebrate! Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv's original manga series had its official anime adaptation debut back in 2017, but so many years have gone by that many fans had felt like this was going to be one of those series that never quite got a new season. But that's changed as fans in recent years have seen a number of series making their returns, and this franchise is included in that bunch.

It was officially announced earlier this Spring that Masamune-kun's Revenge would be returning for a second season, officially titled Masamune-kun's Revenge R, but had yet to reveal any details about the new season's production. This has all changed recently, however, as the series has now revealed the very first poster for the next season of the series. There has yet to be any word on a potential release date or window for the new episodes just yet, but you can see the new poster below and see how much the characters have changed since that first season. Check it out:

It has also been revealed that the staff and cast from the first season are returning as well. This means director Mirai Minato will be returning for the new episodes, and while not entirely confirmed, it's likely this second season will be produced by Silver Link once more. The main trio is all set to return as well with Natsuki Hanae as Masamune Makabe, Ayaka Ohashi as Aki Adagaki, and Inori Minase as Yoshino Koiwai all confirmed thus far with the release of the anime's newest poster. As for what to expect from the series, you can currently find the debut season of Masamune-kun's Revenge now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They officially describe the series as such, "'I've returned to this town for revenge!' Eight years ago, Makabe Masamune, a weak and chubby boy, was harshly rejected by the beautiful Adagaki Aki. Now, he's lost a ton of weight, changed his name, and returned as a handsome teenage boy... all to make the "Brutal Princess" Aki fall in love with him so that he can reject her just as harshly as she did."

