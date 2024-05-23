Mashle Cosplay Recreates The Anime's Beloved Theme Song Dance

Mashle: Magic & Muscles is a wild anime series, focusing on a new student of a magical academy who shares more in common with One-Punch Man's Saitama than Harry Potter. Recently completing its second season, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm a third season is in the works but there are still plenty of stories to adapt. One of the reasons why season two went viral was thanks to the dance by Mash Burnedead and his friends in the opening theme, and cosplayers are taking the chance to recreate the killer anime moves.

Mashle: Magic & Muscles' anime was brought to life by A-1 Pictures, who anime fans might know for the production house's past work on Sword Art Online, Black Butler, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and Blue Exorcist to name a few. On top of the story of Mash Burnedead, A-1 saw serious success with Solo Leveling, the popular anime adaptation based on a South Korean webtoon. So popular was Solo Leveling in fact, that the show briefly brought down Crunchyroll's servers as viewers were looking to see what all the commotion was about regarding Jinwoo Sung's story.

Mashle's Viral Dance Realized

Mashle's second season opening theme was performed by the musical act "Creepy Nuts" titled "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born". Thanks to the wild dance number, the opening theme has gone viral as cosplayers and anime fans alike attempt to recreate Mash's moves.

If you haven't had the chance to catch Mashle: Magic & Muscles, the first two seasons are streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the hard-hitting anime, "This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a 'Divine Visionary,' the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"