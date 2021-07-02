Netflix Releases New Masters of the Universe: Revelation Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the first part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation! One of the most intriguing new releases coming to Netflix this month is a new animated series set after the events of the Filmation produced He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which was first released back in the 1980s. Not only is this a surprise on its own, but this new series actually features Kevin Smith as the showrunner for this joint Mattel Television and Netflix production animated by the studio behind series like Castlevania, Powerhouse Animation. Following an intense first teaser trailer released earlier this Spring, now we have gotten a much fuller look!

Masters of the Universe: Revelation's release on Netflix will be broken up into parts, and this first part will be hitting the streaming service later this month. Featuring five episodes that will run for 30 minutes each, the newest trailer (that you can check out in the video above) features a much fuller look at the new series that shows updated looks (and voices) for famous characters like He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and more!

Produced by Mattel Television with Kevin Smith as showrunner, animated by Powerhouse Animation (the studio behind Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and more), and releasing with Netflix, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a fresh take on the classic franchise featuring an all-star cast of Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar and a huge roster of voice acting veterans that fans can pick up on with this trailer.

Picking up from the end of Filmation's original animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching July 23rd on Netflix. The series is officially described as such, "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

