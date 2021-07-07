Masters of the Universe's Kevin Smith Explains A Hilarious Update From The Original Series

Later this month, Netflix will be returning to the world of Eternia thanks to the legendary filmmaker Kevin Smith, and a recent trailer breakdown from the creator of Clerks and Mallrats introduced a hilarious update to the character of He-Man in the new series which wasn't present in the cartoon that started it all. With this upcoming series acting as a soft reboot to the original series, with the same heroes and villains being given new status quos, Smith has assembled some insanely big voice actors to help in returning to the universe of Masters of the Universe via Revelation.

Kevin Smith has long been hyping the series that will bring back the Power of Greyskull to old and new fans alike, even going so far as to cast the voice of the Joker himself, Mark Hamill, to play the part of He-Man's eternal villain in Skeletor. With other actors including the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, and Kevin Conroy being just a few names in the roster, it's clear that Smith is aiming to do the original series justice. The series is set to arrive on Netflix later this month on July 23rd, joining the streaming service's ever-expanding animation library.

(Photo: Netflix)

The "update" that Smith touted in the trailer was the addition of He-Man's nipples, which is definitely something that appeared in the original animated series. While the filmmaker has touted some big changes with his new series versus the original that arrived in the 1980s, this definitely will most likely prove to be one of the funniest.

The Official Description for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation reads as such:

"A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man, and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!"

Are you hyped for the return of the Masters of the Universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Eternia.