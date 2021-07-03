Kevin Smith Breaks Down Masters of the Universe: Revelation Trailer's Easter Eggs and Secrets

✖

Kevin Smith broke down the Easter Eggs and secrets hidden in the first full trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation! After debuting a teaser trailer earlier this Spring giving us an idea of how this new joint production between Netflix and Mattel Television would be continuing the story from the original Filmation produced He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series from the 1980s. This new sequel series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will officially be making its debut on Netflix later this month and Netflix dropped a full version of the trailer just to celebrate.

Not only was this our fullest look into the new series just yet (and a tease of just how much has changed since the end of that original animated series), now showrunner Kevin Smith has shared an extra look at the trailer and broke down many of the secrets and Easter Eggs hidden in this first look that fans should keep an eye out for when the full series finally makes its debut later this month. Check it out from Netflix Geeked's official Twitter account below:

By the power of Grayskull! Kevin Smith breaks down all the secrets and Easter eggs in the new trailer for MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. pic.twitter.com/r0HTAVIAzB — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 3, 2021

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching July 23rd on Netflix. The series is officially described as such, "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

Produced by Mattel Television, Netflix, animated by Castlevania studio Powerhouse Animation with Kevin Smith as showrunner, the cast of the series includes some heavy hitters such as Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Henry Rollins, Tony Todd, Kevin Conroy, and more. But what do you think of this newest look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation? Will you be tuning into the new series later this month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!