Kevin Smith Says First Look at Masters of the Universe: Revelation is Coming

Kevin Smith says the first look at the new Masters of the Universe: Revelation is coming our way soon! Produced with the help of Mattel Television and animated by Powerhouse Animation (the studio behind Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, and more), He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will soon be debuting a brand new Netflix original anime series that picks up after the events of Filmation's original animated series from decades ago. It's an exciting prospect made even more so with Kevin Smith confirmed as the showrunner behind the new project. Now it seems we'll be getting our first look soon.

Details for Master of the Universe: Revelation have been kept fairly quiet following that initial announcement, but Smith himself has been open about the production process for the series during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. It seems that production has reached such a point that Smith says we'll be getting our first look at the new anime series as soon as...maybe this week!

Smith was asked about the progress on Masters of the Universe: Revelation during the latest edition of the Fatman Beyond Podcast with Marc Bernardin, and revealed that the first look could be coming our way very soon stating, "I believe...this week perhaps, you may be seeing some imagery. I think some of the first press is breaking. I'm not sure if I'm at liberty to say, but there's a preview coming. I did an interview for it, and I had to approve images, so I know you're going to see the first images ever released. I think that's this coming week."

Elaborating further, Smith noted that while we'll likely see some imagery, a trailer might not be that far behind as he's already seen a complete version of it. Smith began, "But in other news, I saw the teaser trailer... which is f**king phenomenal. It's about a minute and a half. They found a piece of music that's just absolute Jeff's kiss, especially with the material. It's wonderful. Like I know this f**king series in and out, and it made me go back and start watching it again. I was like 'Holy shit.'"

Teasing even further, it seems like Masters of the Universe: Revelation is going to come out swinging with its first look as Smith stated, "That Netflix marketing department, they know what the f**k they're doing. That's the trailer I saw. It's a great spot, so I can't say when you're going to see it, but if I'm seeing it now then it's coming fairly soon."

A release date for Masters of the Universe: Revelation's launch on Netflix has yet to be set, but are you excited to see the first look at the new Masters of the Universe: Revelation anime series? What are you hoping to see with that first preview? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!