Masters of the Universe Movie Gets Masterverse Figures From Mattel

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Say what you want about the 1987 Masters of the Universe film starring Dolph Lundgren, but the designs for He-Man and Skeletor were pretty interesting. With the He-Man franchise celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Mattel dug deep to deliver new action figures based on the film. Granted, it's pretty clear they didn't get the rights to use Lundgren's likeness for He-Man like the Super7 figures from a few years back, but they are also a lot cheaper at $36.99 each.

The He-Man and Skeletor Masters of the Universe figures stand at 7-inches tall and feature 30 points of articulation, swappable heads and hands, weapon accessories and a soft goods cape. The official details for each figure can be found below along with pre-order links.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Deluxe Movie He-Man Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22): "Figure includes 2x swappable heads, 2x sets of swappable hands and accessories. His cape is made of soft goods, for a realistic, flowing look. A Powersword fits in the figures back sheath, a dagger fits in the hip sheath, a boot knife fits in the boot sheath and a blaster accessory fits in a holser on the hip." Note that one of the He-Man heads is features a classic portrait.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Deluxe Movie Skeletor Action Figure – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22): "Figure includes 2x swappable heads, 2x sets of swappable hands and accessories. His cape is made of soft goods, for a realistic, flowing look. Accessories include a sword, the Havoc Staff and Cosmic Key."

On a related note, Mattel released new MOTU figures earlier this month that include a ton of Masterverse Revelation and Origins figures. You can also find those up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth.