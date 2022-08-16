He-Man and the Masters of Universe Clip Unlocks a Season 3 Showdown (Exclusive)

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is days out from its comeback, and season three will follow its heroes as they take on all-new adventures. Prince Adam will lead the team as usual while Skeletor's band of villains continue to put Eternia at risk. And thanks to Netflix, we have an exclusive look at one of season three's most intense showdowns!

The footage, as you can see above, showcases He-Man as he takes on Krass head-on. The pair exchange blow after blow as Krass wields a power we've never seen before. It is obvious that He-Man hates to fight while Krass is imbalanced, but the fate of Castle Grayskull is on the line. So as the clip ends, the battle between He-Man and Krass is taken up a few notches.

If you want to see this battle in full, Netflix will release it alongside the rest of season three soon. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe will start streaming on August 18th, after all. Yuri Lowenthal returns to voice Prince Adam/He-Man alongside co-stars Kimberly Brooks, David Kaye, Benjamin Diskin, and more.

Want to know more about He-Man and the Masters of the Universe? You can read up on the show's official synopsis below for all the details:

"On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all."

