MOTU Skelebration 2023 Origins And Masterverse Figures Are On Sale Now

Mattel's Skelebration kicks off with a huge wave of pre-orders in the Masters of the Universe and Origins lineups.

Mattel's Masters of the Universe Skelebration event kicked off with a huge collection of MOTU Masterverse and Origins pre-orders for Spring 2024. Note that the Materverse figures are inspired by the upcoming Netflix MOTU: Revolution series as well as the 1987 live action He-Man Movie, New Eternia, and more. The Origins figures are inspired by Filmation 80s cartoons. A breakdown of the waves can be found below complete with pre-order links.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Details:

30+ points of articulation in 7" scale

New characters straight from upcoming Netflix Revolution content, New Eternia, and 1987 Live Action MOTU movie

Brand new collector-friendly packaging now celebrates MOTU character art on front cover and includes premium accessory kit

Masters of the Universe Origins: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

16 points of articulation in 5.5" scale

Form factor and musculature updated to better reflect 1980s animation design

Each figure comes with brand new accessory referencing specific episodes

Includes mini comic that recreates classic moments

Comes in refreshed Origins packaging paying homage to the 1980s TV show

What to Know for Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be premiering on Netflix in 2024, but has yet to narrow down a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Kevin Smith will be returning as showrunner for the new series, but has been playing coy as to what to expect from the new episodes. The first series ended with a pretty big cliffhanger teasing the introduction of a new wave of villains, and they have been added to the voice cast ahead of the new series' premiere.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will feature a returning Chris Wood as He-Man, Mark Hamill as Skeletor, and new additions to the cast such as Melissa Benoist as Teela, Meg Foster as Motherboard, Kevin David as Hordak, and William Shatner in a currently unconfirmed role. The new sequel series continues the universe built in Revelation, and we'll soon get to see how it all continues soon.