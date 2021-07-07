Masters of the Universe: Revelation Mattel Action Figures Are up for Pre-Order

Things are moving fast in the world of Masters of the Universe right now. Kevin Smith's Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation debuted its first trailer last week, and Mattel has just opened up online pre-orders for the Masterverse action figures based on the show.

The first wave of figures includes He-Man, Moss Man, Skeletor, and Evil-Lyn, an oversized 9-inch tall Skelegod, a 14-inch long Battle Cat, Spikor, Beast Man, Teela, and Man-At-Arms - all of which are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now priced at $23.99 to $40.99. Walmart also has a listing up for a Faker figure priced at $29.99, but it was not active at the time of writing. Apparently, these MOTU figures have been available in various stores for the last several weeks, but this is your first chance to grab them online. You can take a closer look at many of the new figures right here.

Each 7-inch Masterverse figure features at least 30 points of articulation and loads of accessories. The official breakdown is as follows:

The Masterverse Core Assortment – 7” He-Man, Skeletor, Moss Man and Evil-Lyn action figures.

Masterverse Skelegod – A 9” action figure which also comes with an alternate pair of hands, one weapon and one flame accessory.

Masterverse Ultimate Battle Cat – A 14”-long action figure with detachable armor and helmet that, once removed, reveals the character’s alter ego, Cringer.

And, we will be introducing additional characters to the collection later this fall.

Picking up from the end of Filmation's original animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be launching July 23rd on Netflix. The series is officially described as such, "The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

