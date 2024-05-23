Yu-Gi-Oh x McDonald's Happy Meals Are Coming to the U.S.

McDonald's has a new partnership on the horizon, and it will bring the fast food chain closer to the heart of the cards. Some weeks ago, reports went live about McDonald's x Yu-Gi-Oh x Sanrio. The campaign transformed Happy Meals in Asia with cute Sanrio characters cosplaying as Yu-Gi-Oh monsters. And now, it seems the viral deal is making its way to the United States.

(Photo: McDonald's)

This week, promotional materials for McDonald's surfaced promoting the Sanrio x Yu-Gi-Oh deal in the United States. It seems like the campaign is expected to launch this summer though no official start date has been given. And from what we can tell, ten different plushes will be available in Happy Meals thanks to this crossover. You can read the full list of toys below:

Hello Kitty x Dark Magician



Bad Badtz-maru x Red-Eyes Black Dragon



Kuromi x Slifer the Sky Dragon



Cinnamoroll x Blue-Eyes White Dragon



My Melody x Dark Magician Girl



Pompompurin x Exodia the Forbidden One



Keroppi x Kuriboh



Chococat x The Winged Dragon of Ra



Pochacco x Time Wizard



Tuxedosam x Obelisk the Tormentor



Obviously, the McDonald's deal focuses on some of the most iconic Yu-Gi-Oh characters in the game. The Dark Magician and Blue-Eyes White Dragon are essentially mascots for the series. Plus, we are getting other tributes for Exodia, Kuriboh, Slifer, and more. So when these new Happy Meal toys drop, you can bet collectors will be scouring local restaurants to complete their Duel Monsters roster.

What do you think about this upcoming McDonald's launch? Will you be collecting these Yu-Gi-Oh plushes?