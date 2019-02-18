McFarlane Toys Previews ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘One-Punch Man’, and ‘Naruto’ Figures

Toy Fair 2019 is wrapping up in New York City, and it seems anime came into focus at the event. According to a new report, McFarlane Toys will be producing new anime figures, and the company is eyeing heroes from several favorite titles.

Recently, Toy Fair 2019 shared first-look stills at its upcoming anime figures. Titles like Doom and Fortnite were in the mix, but anime fans were surprised to see leads from Naruto and One-Punch Man join the list.

So, if you’ve been looking for some affordable anime figures, McFarlane Toys will help you out soon enough.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia will get two figures from the company. Prototypes were shown for the articulated pieces with the one of Shigaraki showing off some hand-painted colors. Izuku Midoriya will get his own figure as well, but the greyscale prototype did little to color out the hero’s green costume.

My Hero Academia will not be the only title eyed by the toy company. One-Punch Man will get a figure of its own in 2019. A prototype of Saitama all suited up was shown at the event, and the hero is seen rocking a very serious look. So, fans can take a gander at how the all-powerful hero think he’s scowling here.

Finally, Naruto will get an action figure of his own soon enough. McFarlane Toys has already made high-end statues of the Hidden Leaf’s most unpredictable ninja, but this figure is lighter and fully articulated. The piece uses Naruto’s design from Naruto Shippuden, and it comes complete with interchangeable hands holding kunai.

